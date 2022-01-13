In pics: 1st day of reopening of Chinese classes at school in Uganda
Teacher Hilda Ayebare gives lessons on the first day of reopening of the Chinese classes after six months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at Ndejje secondary school in Luwero district, Central Region, Uganda, Jan. 11, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kajoba/Xinhua)
Teacher Hilda Ayebare gives lessons on the first day of reopening of the Chinese classes after six months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at Ndejje secondary school in Luwero district, Central Region, Uganda, Jan. 11, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kajoba/Xinhua)
Teacher Hilda Ayebare gives lessons on the first day of reopening of the Chinese classes after six months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at Ndejje secondary school in Luwero district, Central Region, Uganda, Jan. 11, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kajoba/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China donates relief food to Uganda
- International Chinese Language Education Week 2021 officially launched
- Saudi to expand Chinese language teaching to benefit from China's global importance: minister
- Ethiopia's Addis Ababa University to commence maiden master's degree in Chinese language
- BRI brings hearts of Ugandan, Chinese young people closer
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.