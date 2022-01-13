In pics: 1st day of reopening of Chinese classes at school in Uganda

Xinhua) 08:44, January 13, 2022

Teacher Hilda Ayebare gives lessons on the first day of reopening of the Chinese classes after six months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at Ndejje secondary school in Luwero district, Central Region, Uganda, Jan. 11, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kajoba/Xinhua)

