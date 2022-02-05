Ugandan official believes China to host successful Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 09:15, February 05, 2022

KAMPALA, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- The president of the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) Donald Rukare on Friday said that China will host a successful 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

"We all know China's potential to host very successful world competitions. I am optimistic that the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games will be very organized and successful," Rukare told Xinhua in an interview.

He said it is great to see China hosting the Winter Games after having successfully hosted the 2008 Summer Games.

"We look forward to a great and spectacular Olympic Winter Games in China," he said.

He said UOC supported athlete Brolin Mawejje, but it was unfortunate he failed to qualify after coming close.

"As the UOC we would have loved to qualify for the Beijing Winter Olympics," Rukare said.

Not many countries from Africa participate in the Winter Olympics. Out of the continent, only Eritrea, Ghana, Madagascar, Morocco, and Nigeria athletes are taking part in the Beijing 2022.

