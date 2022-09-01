Vulnerable people suffer more as Americans ditch COVID measures: The Guardian

Xinhua) 10:15, September 01, 2022

LONDON, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Older adults, the immunocompromised and the very young are paying the price for the mask-less freedom of many, British newspaper The Guardian has reported.

While much of U.S. society has breathed a collective sigh of relief at no longer having to wear a mask in public, that freedom has placed people who are immunocompromised at risk, said the report on Tuesday.

According to the American Medical Association, about 7 million people in the United States are immunocompromised. That includes people who are organ or stem cell transplant recipients, or who have cancer, certain genetic disorders or take an immunosuppressive medication.

Nor are they the only ones. Older adults, the very young and those with long COVID-19 are at greater risk too. So while for many Americans the pandemic increasingly feels over, for others, often the most vulnerable, it rages on, said the report.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)