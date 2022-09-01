Vulnerable people suffer more as Americans ditch COVID measures: The Guardian
LONDON, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Older adults, the immunocompromised and the very young are paying the price for the mask-less freedom of many, British newspaper The Guardian has reported.
While much of U.S. society has breathed a collective sigh of relief at no longer having to wear a mask in public, that freedom has placed people who are immunocompromised at risk, said the report on Tuesday.
According to the American Medical Association, about 7 million people in the United States are immunocompromised. That includes people who are organ or stem cell transplant recipients, or who have cancer, certain genetic disorders or take an immunosuppressive medication.
Nor are they the only ones. Older adults, the very young and those with long COVID-19 are at greater risk too. So while for many Americans the pandemic increasingly feels over, for others, often the most vulnerable, it rages on, said the report.
Photos
Related Stories
- Dutch gov't concerned about U.S. gun violence after soldier's killing: The Washington Post
- U.S. private sector sees slower job growth in August as hiring shows signs of cooling
- Black Americans see racism as persistent challenge: poll
- Life expectancy in U.S. continues to drop, driven by COVID-19: NPR
- Over quarter of U.S. adults say they fear being attacked in neighborhood: survey
- Opinion: U.S. is squandering the faith of its people
- UN committee warns of significant increase in hate crimes in U.S.
- U.S. job openings rise in July amid still tight labor market
- U.S. Inflation Reduction Act example of "deceptive marketing": Heritage Foundation
- U.S. murder rates still up in 2021: CNBC
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.