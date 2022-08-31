Languages

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

The art of cans: Innovations in traditional craft

(People's Daily App) 13:50, August 31, 2022

The phoenix crown is one of the unique costumes in China. The gorgeous phoenix crown made of cans has become a fashion trend. What kind of craftsman can have such amazing creativity?

