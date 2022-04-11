Home>>
Art on fingertips: Cute mini ceramics
(People's Daily App) 14:00, April 11, 2022
Have you ever seen such a tiny vase? Jiang, a Generation Z ceramic craftsman, recorded the process of making the ceramics and shared it online. The small and delicate pieces of clay, which can be changed into various shapes with his fingertips, have won the favor of many netizens. Do you want to have such a lovely mini ceramic?
Photos
