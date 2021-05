CraftAlive show held in Canberra, Australia

Xinhua) 12:35, May 14, 2021

A woman sews by machine at CraftAlive show in Canberra, Australia, May 13, 2021. The 4-day event kicked off here on Thursday. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

