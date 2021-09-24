Leather carving artist brings his designs to life vowing to protect, pass on traditional craft

People's Daily Online) 13:49, September 24, 2021

"These leather carving handiworks were all created based on traditional skills and my own innovation," introduced Huang Jianjie, a craftsman from the Zengcheng district of Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong province, while pointing to the wide array of artworks displayed in his studio.

Photo shows a leather-carved design. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of CPC Zengcheng District Committee)

Huang's interest in leather carving dates back years ago. Huang's grandmother, a folk artist who took great pleasure in making handicrafts in her spare time, was adept at leather carving and paper cutting, which exerted a great influence on Huang.

Huang still remembers clearly that during his childhood, he enjoyed watching his grandmother carving a piece of cowhide slowly to form a beautiful pattern. At the same time, the grandma also explained many of the techniques for leather carving to Huang through her process for carving simple patterns including, for instance, in the form of clouds and flowers.

Photo shows Huang Jianjie drawing on a piece of leather. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of CPC Zengcheng District Committee)

Since 2012, Huang, who has been engaged in the shipbuilding industry, started to learn leather making skills in his spare time out of his own keen interest. In 2014, Huang was able to independently design, produce and sell his own tailor-made leather bags. Afterwards, Huang experimented with selling his handmade leather bags at flea markets and via online stores.

In 2019, Huang decided to resign from his full-time job and apprentice with a well-known leather carving artisan surnamed Dong in north China's Hebei province. During the course of his training, he learnt his trade diligently and often practiced late into the night.

Photo shows Huang Jianjie working. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of CPC Zengcheng District Committee)

After finishing his training sessions, Huang returned back to his hometown and set up a leather carving design studio. While constantly absorbing the positive attributes of different genres and excellent works from all over the world, the artist formed his own personal style in his leather carving.

"The art of leather carving originated in China, but it is a pity that the skills are now mostly being mastered by foreign artists. I will carry forward the precious techniques of leather carving," said Huang.

