Chinese researchers develop anti-SARS-CoV-2 nanomaterial
BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have recently developed a nanomaterial that targets the spike protein of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Delta and Omicron, and promotes viral elimination.
The research published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology revealed an ultrathin two-dimensional compound nanosheet made of Cuprum, Indium, Phosphorus and Sulfur (CIPS) as a new agent combating SARS-CoV-2 infection.
The researchers from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), the National Center for Nanoscience and Technology, the Institute of High Energy Physics under the CAS, and the Kunming Institute of Zoology under the CAS developed the nanomaterial and its anti-viral mechanism.
According to the study, CIPS exhibits an extremely high and selective binding capacity for the receptor binding domain of the spike protein of wild-type SARS-CoV-2 and its variants, such as Delta and Omicron.
Testing shows that when associated with CIPS, the virus is quickly eliminated by the host's macrophages, suggesting CIPS could be used to capture the virus and facilitate virus elimination by the host.
Testing also shows that CIPS can inhibit viral entry and infection in cells, organoids and mice, and effectively relieve lung inflammation in mice caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
The study demonstrates the potential of CIPS as a nanodrug for safe and effective therapy to treat SARS-CoV-2 infection, and as a decontamination agent and surface-coating material to reduce SARS-CoV-2 infectivity.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland reports 553 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Daily COVID-19 cases across 17 provincial-level regions surpass 2,000
- Japan's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high of 250,403
- Four more cities in Hainan in ‘static management’ as 1,140 COVID-19 cases reported in a week
- Chinese mainland reports 106 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Chinese mainland reports 47 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- EMA sees new COVID-19 wave in many EU countries
- Hospital system under stress as Aussie state on verge of new wave of COVID-19
- Beijing, Xi’an report new infections caused by BA.5.2
- New COVID outbreaks prompt swift response
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.