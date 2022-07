Chinese mainland reports 106 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:07, July 17, 2022

A medical worker injects a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine for an 86-year-old citizen at Aoyuncun Subdistrict in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, July 13, 2022.(Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 106 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 53 in Gansu, 21 in Guangdong, and nine in Guangxi, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

