We Are China

Chinese mainland reports 47 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:15, July 08, 2022

Staff members of a residential community transport ordered goods of residents in Sixian County, Suzhou City, east China's Anhui Province, July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 47 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 17 each in Shanghai and Anhui, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Altogether 331 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in nine provincial-level regions.

A total of 36 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, said the commission.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 220,301 on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday.

Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)