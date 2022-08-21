Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 553 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 11:57, August 21, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 553 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 440 were in Hainan Province, the National Health Commission said Sunday.
Altogether 1,628 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Saturday, including 625 in Hainan and 560 in the Tibet Autonomous Region, said the commission in its report.
A total of 396 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 225,749 on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday.
Saturday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226, according to the commission.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Daily COVID-19 cases across 17 provincial-level regions surpass 2,000
- Japan's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high of 250,403
- Four more cities in Hainan in ‘static management’ as 1,140 COVID-19 cases reported in a week
- Chinese mainland reports 106 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Chinese mainland reports 47 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.