Chinese mainland reports 553 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:57, August 21, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 553 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 440 were in Hainan Province, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Altogether 1,628 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Saturday, including 625 in Hainan and 560 in the Tibet Autonomous Region, said the commission in its report.

A total of 396 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 225,749 on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday.

Saturday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226, according to the commission.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)