Night camping close to whale sharks in aquarium draws visitors in Zhuhai, S China
Visitors view marine life at Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in the evening in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 27, 2022. Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in Zhuhai of south China's Guangdong Province has launched the night camping service at its whale shark hall. Visitors could spend the night in tents here and observe the giant creatures closely. With the instruction given by staff members, people can also learn more knowledge about the whale shark, which is the world's largest fish species. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Photos
