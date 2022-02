Ripley's Aquarium of Canada draws families to celebrate Family Day

Xinhua) 09:24, February 22, 2022

Visitors look at fishes in a water tank at Ripley's Aquarium of Canada in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 21, 2022. The Ripley's Aquarium of Canada drew many families to celebrate Family Day on Monday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Visitors look at alewives in a water tank at Ripley's Aquarium of Canada in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 21, 2022.

Visitors look at a southern stingray in a water tank at Ripley's Aquarium of Canada in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 21, 2022.

Visitors take pictures in front of a jellyfish tank at Ripley's Aquarium of Canada in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 21, 2022.

