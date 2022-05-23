World's first 100,000-ton 'mobile fish farm' delivered

(People's Daily App) 14:48, May 23, 2022

Have you ever fancied running a large fish farm on the sea? This jumbo fish ship can definitely fulfill your dream.

Guoxin-1, the world's first 100,000-ton intelligent aquaculture ship, was delivered on Friday in East China's port city of Qingdao.

About 250 meters long and with 15 breeding cabins, the ship can annually produce 3,700 tons of high-quality fish, including yellow croaker, grouper and Atlantic salmon.

