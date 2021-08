Vancouver Aquarium reopens to public

August 17, 2021

Visitors look at fishes in a water tank at the Vancouver Aquarium in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Aug. 16, 2021. The Vancouver Aquarium reopened to the public on Monday after being closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

