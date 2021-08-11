Canadian national Michael Spavor sentenced to 11 years for espionage

Xinhua) 16:38, August 11, 2021

SHENYANG, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- Canadian national Michael Spavor was sentenced to 11 years in prison and had 50,000 yuan (about 7,712 U.S. dollars) of his personal property confiscated by a court in northeast China's Liaoning Province on Wednesday.

Michael Spavor was found guilty of foreign espionage and the illegal provision of state secrets by the Intermediate People's Court of Dandong City in Liaoning, according to a statement on the court's website. He will also be expelled.

