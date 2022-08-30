Biden's student loan relief "unfair, outrageous," says The Hill

Xinhua) August 30, 2022

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden's announcement last week of a student loan relief program is the "most unfair, outrageous, and disgraceful decision" made in years, The Hill has reported.

"This plan is estimated to cost taxpayers 330 billion U.S. dollars ... His proposal is also regressive and inflationary, and possibly unconstitutional," said the report published Sunday.

On Wednesday, Biden announced a plan to cancel up to 20,000 dollars for federal student loan borrowers who received a Pell Grant, a form of federal financial aid issued to lower-income students that does not have to be repaid, and up to 10,000 dollars for those who did not receive a Pell Grant.

Borrowers are eligible for the relief if they earn less than 125,000 dollars per year individually, or less than 250,000 dollars per year as a family, said a fact sheet published by the White House.

The decision has sparked controversy in the country.

The report by The Hill said that Biden's proposal "will force middle and low-income Americans who have paid off their student loan or never attended college in the first place pick up the tab for higher-income Americans who decided to take on substantial student loan debt and have not yet fully paid off their loans."

