400-year-old bridge emerges in Poyang Lake

(People's Daily App) 10:59, August 29, 2022

Stretching for 2,657 meters at the bottom of the lake, a 400-year-old stone bridge has revealed itself in Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, due to sustained hot weather and low precipitation in Jiangxi Province.

