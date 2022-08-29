SW China's Guizhou makes efforts to ensure supply of water amid drought

Villagers collect water at a temporary water collection site in Tianshan Village of Fenshui Township, Wuchuan County of Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 25, 2022. China's national observatory issued an orange alert for drought on Friday as heatwaves persisted in multiple regions.

Parts of Guizhou are suffering from drought, according to the National Meteorological Center.

In order to ensure the people's production and living water, departments at all levels in Guizhou have devoted to fighting drought and made every effort to ensure the supply of drinking water and agricultural irrigating water. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Officials check rice damage caused by drought in Tangshan Village of Shixi Township, Tongzi County of Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 24, 2022. China's national observatory issued an orange alert for drought on Friday as heatwaves persisted in multiple regions.

Volunteers deliver water for villagers in Qiaojia Township, Yanhe County of Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 26, 2022. China's national observatory issued an orange alert for drought on Friday as heatwaves persisted in multiple regions.

Villagers collect water at a temporary water collection site in Tianshan Village of Fenshui Township, Wuchuan County of Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 25, 2022. China's national observatory issued an orange alert for drought on Friday as heatwaves persisted in multiple regions.

An official checks rice damage caused by drought in Tangshan Village of Shixi Township, Tongzi County of Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 24, 2022. China's national observatory issued an orange alert for drought on Friday as heatwaves persisted in multiple regions.

