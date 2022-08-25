Water level of Yangtze River in east China's Jiujiang falls due to high temperature, less rainfall

Xinhua) 09:56, August 25, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 24, 2022 shows a section of the Yangtze River in Ruichang of Jiujiang City, east China's Jiangxi Province.

Due to continuous high temperature and less rainfall, the water level of Yangtze River in some parts of Jiujiang City has fallen significantly.

Jiangxi Province on Wednesday raised its drought emergency response from Level IV to Level III starting from 10 a.m. as the drought continues. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

