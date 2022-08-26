China renews orange alert for drought

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory continued to issue an orange alert for drought on Thursday as heatwaves persist in multiple regions.

Parts of Jiangsu, Anhui, Henan, Hubei, Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guizhou, Chongqing, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu and Tibet suffered from moderate to severe droughts, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Moderate to heavy rainfalls are forecast to ease droughts in some parts of Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian and Sichuan over the next three days, while high temperatures and dry weather will linger in the other regions, said the center.

It advised local authorities to use emergency water sources and dispatch available water sources within their regions to ensure the supply of water, particularly for urban and rural residents and livestock.

It also suggested promoting strict water conservation and producing artificial rainfall when necessary.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

