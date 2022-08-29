Chinese vice premier urges greater efforts to combat drought, ensure stable grain production

Xinhua) 08:46, August 29, 2022

NANCHANG, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has urged greater efforts to combat drought and ensure a good harvest of rice and other autumn grains.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, supervised the drought relief and harvest protection work in Jiangxi Province from Saturday to Sunday.

Efforts should be made to minimize natural disaster losses and maintain stable grain production throughout the year, Hu said.

Priority should be given to ensuring the safety of drinking water for people, livestock and agricultural production, he said, calling for the construction of more water sources through measures such as water diversion and increasing the number of drilling wells.

Measures should be taken to help farmers fight drought and protect seedlings, and ensure the adequate supply of electricity and oil to help with drought relief efforts, Hu said.

