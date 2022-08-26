'Post-95s' couple goes viral for Chinese dulcimer livestream performances

People's Daily Online) 17:00, August 26, 2022

Zhou Tingting and Ye Yuzhao, a couple born after 1995 in China, has attracted wide attention on Chinese short-video sharing platform Douyin for livestreaming Chinese dulcimer performances, WeChat account of China Youth Daily reported on Aug. 26.

Zhou Tingting (right) and Ye Yuzhao (Photo/China Youth Daily)

Zhou and Ye, who began learning how to play the Chinese dulcimer at the age of four and nine, both graduated from the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing with a master's degree in Chinese dulcimer.

Joining the China National Traditional Orchestra and Central Conservatory of Music Chinese Chamber Orchestra after graduation, they have performed in many countries.

Since offline performances have been affected by COVID-19 resurgences, the couple began presenting their performances for netizens via livestream in June this year.

Performing musical pieces requested by netizens, Zhou and Ye have adapted and played many popular songs on the Chinese dulcimer.

Zhou and Ye perform musical pieces on the Chinese dulcimer. (Photo/China Youth Daily)

Although they have only posted 11 videos on Douyin, the videos have over 3 million views and have won over 189,000 likes.

Among the audience during their livestream shows are people who are fascinated by the Chinese dulcimer performances, as well as parents and beginners who wish to consult the couple about tips on learning the traditional Chinese musical instrument.

On the annual "Make Music Day" celebrated worldwide on June 21, Liu Yuening, a Chinese dulcimer artist and professor at the Central Conservatory of Music, joined the couple in a Chinese dulcimer performance on Douyin for the first time. The livestreaming show gained likes from more than 200,000 viewers.

Music that is pleasant to hear can always attract young people, no matter through what platform it is presented, according to Zhou.

Zhou and Ye perform musical pieces on the Chinese dulcimer. (Photo/China Youth Daily)

The couple said that they hope Chinese dulcimer performances can keep pace with the times and help more and more people enjoy the true beauty of music.

Besides their extraordinary performances, their love has also touched the hearts of many people, causing many netizens to comment that they are made for each other and are so perfect together, while some said they are envious of the sweet couple.

