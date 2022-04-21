Sacred Music Festival held in Athens
Musicians perform in the Fethiye Mosque during the first Sacred Music Festival in Athens, Greece, on April 19, 2022. The first Sacred Music Festival takes place at 17 landmarks in Athens from April 18 to April 20. (Photo by Lefteris Partsalis/Xinhua)
A musician performs in front of the Acropolis Museum during the first Sacred Music Festival in Athens, Greece, on April 19, 2022. The first Sacred Music Festival takes place at 17 landmarks in Athens from April 18 to April 20. (Photo by Lefteris Partsalis/Xinhua)
Musicians perform in front of the Acropolis Museum during the first Sacred Music Festival in Athens, Greece, on April 19, 2022. The first Sacred Music Festival takes place at 17 landmarks in Athens from April 18 to April 20. (Photo by Lefteris Partsalis/Xinhua)
