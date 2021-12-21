Chaozhou music inherited by younger generation

Xinhua) 09:01, December 21, 2021

Musician Chen Junhui plays Chaozhou music with Guzheng, a traditional Chinese musical instrument, in Chaozhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 14, 2021. Chaozhou music refers to all types of folk music popular in the Chaoshan region of eastern Guangdong Province in south China. With a history dating back over 1,000 years, traditional instruments such as suona, yehu, erxian (two-string fiddles), gongs, and drums are commonly used in performances. This traditional art form has been well protected and inherited by the younger generation in recent years, as more and more young people nowadays learn the music and the traditional culture. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Musician Ding Zengqin (1st R), 74, teaches young people how to play Chaozhou music in Shantou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Musician Chen Junhui plays Chaozhou music with Guzheng, a traditional Chinese musical instrument in Chaozhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Artists perform a traditional Chaozhou drum music piece in Chaozhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Musician Zheng Bingzhao, 87, plays Chaozhou music with Yehu, a traditional Chinese musical instrument, in Shantou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Wang Haoliang (front), 12, practices a traditional Chaozhou drum music piece in Shantou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Musician Chen Songjie plays Chaozhou music with Guqin, a traditional Chinese musical instrument, in Shantou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Musician Zheng Xiangming,76, practices Chaozhou music with Ditao, a traditional Chinese musical instrument in Shantou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Artists perform a traditional Chaozhou drum music piece in Chaozhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Artists perform a traditional Chaozhou drum music piece in Chaozhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Musician Ding Zengqin (2nd L), 74, teaches a group of young boys how to play Chaozhou music in Shantou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Musician Zheng Xiangming, 76, rehearses a Chaozhou music piece with Ditao, a traditional Chinese musical instrument, in south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

