Monday, August 30, 2021

Outdoor Chinese music performance held in Dublin, Ireland

(Xinhua) 08:42, August 30, 2021

A woman performs Peking Opera during an outdoor event featuring performance of Chinese music and songs in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 28, 2021. (Xinhua)


