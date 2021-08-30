Home>>
Outdoor Chinese music performance held in Dublin, Ireland
(Xinhua) 08:42, August 30, 2021
A woman performs Peking Opera during an outdoor event featuring performance of Chinese music and songs in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 28, 2021. (Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Upcoming services trade fair in China attracts more exhibitors from Ireland
- Strawberry Music Festival kicks off on racetrack in NE China
- Successful China important opportunity for Ireland: Chinese ambassador
- Concert called "Music among the Rubble" performed in Gaza City
- Taylor Swift’s Fearless hits the right note in China, again
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.