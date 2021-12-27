Home>>
The music and dance of Tang Dynasty
(CGTN) 09:33, December 27, 2021
With its head thrown back, mouth open, tongue rolled up as if about to break into song, and a platform inches wide with a miniature of an eight-person band perched atop its humps, it looks like the circus came to town when this camel arrived!
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chaozhou music inherited by younger generation
- Music flash mob brings together Chinese and Finnish voices for the 2022 Winter Olympics
- NYC concert features Chinese cultural elements
- Music festival aims to promote cultural exchanges between China, ASEAN
- Ukrainian musician chases dream in northern Chinese village
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.