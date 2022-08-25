Home>>
Culture Fact: Horse-face skirt
(Ecns.cn) 15:29, August 25, 2022
Horse-face skirt, ma mian qun in Chinese, is a traditional Chinese skirt that dates back to the Song Dynasty (960-1279). It became popular in the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties due to its functionality and aesthetic style.
