Culture Fact: Horse-face skirt

Ecns.cn) 15:29, August 25, 2022

Horse-face skirt, ma mian qun in Chinese, is a traditional Chinese skirt that dates back to the Song Dynasty (960-1279). It became popular in the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties due to its functionality and aesthetic style.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)