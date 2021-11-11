Home>>
Chinese style on the world stage: Han-style clothing encounters foreign culture at a renaissance festival
(People's Daily Online) 16:16, November 11, 2021
A Chinese girl wearing Han-style clothing has participated in a renaissance festival in northern California, United States. It looks as if a mysterious Eastern princess had stepped into a Western world of magic. The beauty of Chinese clothing originates from China, which reflects the flourishing of etiquette and reciprocity with other countries. The encounter between Han-style clothing and foreign clothing is also a collision between Chinese and foreign culture. Let the Chinese style spread worldwide and let the culture of China take the world by surprise.
