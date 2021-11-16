An invitation of snow from a snowboard girl

People's Daily Online) 16:04, November 16, 2021

How does it feel to snowboard while dressing up in Han-style clothing? A girl in a red dress was seen sliding down a slope of pure white snow, just like a fairy frolicking in a winter wonderland. Combining the culture of Chinese Han-style clothing with Western snow sports, one can see a distinct collision between Chinese and Western civilizations unfolding before one’s eyes. Let’s check out this special snowy surprise together in the run up to the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics!

