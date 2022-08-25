Top political advisor highlights implementation of employment-first policy

August 25, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yang, China's top political advisor, on Wednesday called for efforts to implement the country's employment-first policy.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, made the statement in his speech at the closing meeting of the 23rd session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.

Despite the complicated and difficult employment situation the country is now facing, China has a resilient economy, a large employment market, various policy tools to expand employment, and the political, institutional and cultural strengths to overcome the current difficulties, Wang said.

With joint efforts, the country will ensure that the employment-first policy is fully implemented, he said.

Wang called for faithful enforcement of the relevant decisions made by the CPC Central Committee and urged political advisors to pool their strength in stabilizing economic expectations and employment, as well as preventing large-scale unemployment.

Relevant authorities should enhance research and planning to cope with long-term influences brought by industrial and technological changes and an aging population, while raising the quality of the whole labor force to address structural employment problems, he said.

