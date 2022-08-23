China's political advisors discuss employment-first policy

Xinhua) 09:15, August 23, 2022

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attends the opening meeting of the 23rd session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee convened a meeting on Monday to discuss the implementation of the country's employment-first policy.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, attended the opening meeting of the 23rd session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.

Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting, delivered a report, and listened to opinions and suggestions.

Hu called on the relevant authorities to adopt detailed and effective policies and measures to stabilize employment and make intensified efforts to stabilize and expand employment, ensure employment for key groups, improve employment services, and protect the labor rights and interests of employees to prevent and defuse risks and potential dangers in this regard.

Presiding over the meeting, Zhang Qingli, vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, called on political advisors to contribute wisdom and strength to achieving fuller, higher-quality employment.

During the session, the attendees will hold discussions on a range of topics, including ensuring that economic development is employment-oriented, better aligning urban and rural employment policies, raising employment quality, and enhancing the system for public employment services.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Du Mingming)