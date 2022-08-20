Chinese vice premier urges greater efforts to boost employment

Xinhua) 11:03, August 20, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Friday urged greater efforts to create new jobs while keeping existing jobs, in order to further bolster employment.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said at a teleconference that measures must be taken to expand new job openings and actively support flexible employment through various channels.

Efforts should be made to stabilize the existing jobs and further strengthen policies to keep the employment stable, such as enhancing vocational skills training.

Hu underscored the importance to help college graduates land jobs, with particular assistance provided to graduates who have difficulties.

The vice premier also stressed the efforts to protect employees' rights and interests, properly handle labor disputes, and rectify discrimination against employees and job seekers.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)