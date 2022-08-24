China pushes for negotiation of post-2020 global biodiversity framework

Xinhua) 08:21, August 24, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- China has spared no effort in leading and coordinating the negotiation of the post-2020 global biodiversity framework, or in pushing forward global biodiversity conservation, according to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment on Tuesday.

Ministry spokesperson Liu Youbin said at a press conference that the second phase of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) will be held in Montreal, Canada from Dec. 7 to 19.

China will continue to act as chair of COP15 in guiding substantive and political affairs.

The most widely expected result of the second phase is the passing of the post-2020 global biodiversity framework, Liu said.

Liu said that reversing the trend of biodiversity loss by 2030 and meeting the 2050 vision of living in harmony with nature are aspirations shared by all, and require the full participation of all parties.

The first phase of COP15 was successfully held both online and offline in Kunming, China, last October. Its achievements provided strong political impetus for global biodiversity governance.

