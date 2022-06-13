We Are China

Biodiversity in Yunnan pays off

(People's Daily App) 10:46, June 13, 2022

As of Thursday, about 150 million butterflies began to emerge from chrysalises in the Honghe Butterfly Valley in Yunnan Province.

Thanks to provincial efforts to protect biodiversity, the area is witnessing a rare "butterfly explosion."

(Produced by Lin Ziwei and Dong Feng)

