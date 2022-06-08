We Are China

Massive surge of butterflies seen in Yunnan

Ecns.cn) 14:36, June 08, 2022

Stichophthalma louisa butterflies fly at the Butterfly Valley in Jinping county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, June 7, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

A total of 150 millions of caterpillars emerged from their cocoons as butterflies within only a short period.

