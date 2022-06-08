Massive surge of butterflies seen in Yunnan
Stichophthalma louisa butterflies fly at the Butterfly Valley in Jinping county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, June 7, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)
A total of 150 millions of caterpillars emerged from their cocoons as butterflies within only a short period.
