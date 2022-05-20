Home>>
More than 10 endangered plants discovered in east China
(Xinhua) 08:45, May 20, 2022
NANJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- More than 10 endangered wild Chinese Parrotia plants have been discovered in the city of Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, according to the local natural resources department.
The Chinese Parrotia, or Parrotia subaequalis, is an endemic deciduous tree species in China and a first-class protected wild plant in the country.
It has a very small population and is mainly distributed in eastern regions, including Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces.
The newly discovered trees are all less than 100 years old, said the department.
They were found at altitudes between 300 meters and 600 meters during a recent field investigation on the city's wildlife species, quantity and their distribution.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
- Endangered Yangtze finless porpoises spotted in Yichang, Hubei Province
- Massive carbon emissions reduce biodiversity 300 mln years ago: study
- In pics: Exploring China's first National Botanical Garden in Beijing
- Measures will help protect most vulnerable wildlife
- Efforts pay off on saving endangered plant species
- From Russia to China, a thousands-mile journey of Siberian cranes
- Rare sea eagles spotted in China's Inner Mongolia
- Saving species through sound
- Huawei contributes to global ecological and environmental protection with technological innovations
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.