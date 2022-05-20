More than 10 endangered plants discovered in east China

Xinhua) 08:45, May 20, 2022

NANJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- More than 10 endangered wild Chinese Parrotia plants have been discovered in the city of Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, according to the local natural resources department.

The Chinese Parrotia, or Parrotia subaequalis, is an endemic deciduous tree species in China and a first-class protected wild plant in the country.

It has a very small population and is mainly distributed in eastern regions, including Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces.

The newly discovered trees are all less than 100 years old, said the department.

They were found at altitudes between 300 meters and 600 meters during a recent field investigation on the city's wildlife species, quantity and their distribution.

