Endangered Yangtze finless porpoises spotted in Yichang, Hubei Province

(People's Daily App) 14:06, May 13, 2022

A school of Yangtze finless porpoises, including a young porpoise born this year, was spotted swimming, playing and hunting in the waters near Yichang, Hubei Province, earlier this month.

Categorized as a national first-class protected animal, the Yangtze finless porpoise is famous for its mischievous smile and has a level of intelligence comparable to that of a gorilla.

These critically endangered fresh water dolphins now can be frequently seen in the Yangtze River, due to the protection of the river’s ecosystem.

The country implemented a 10-year fishing ban period in pivotal waters of the Yangtze, China's longest river, starting January 1, 2021.

