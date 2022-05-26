World Bank approves funds to promote biodiversity, carbon neutrality in Chinese cities
BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- The World Bank has decided to provide funds for an urban environment project in China to promote biodiversity conservation and carbon neutrality, the country's finance ministry said Wednesday.
About 26.91 million U.S. dollars will be granted by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) for the "China-GEF7: Green and Carbon-Neutral Cities Project," which would involve the Chinese cities of Chongqing, Chengdu and Ningbo, as well as an urban development center under the National Development and Reform Commission.
The project, expected to run from 2022 through 2027, aims to integrate biodiversity conservation in participating cities' urban development and establish their pathway to carbon neutrality, according to the ministry.
Established in 1991, the GEF trust fund aims to provide funding to achieve global environmental benefits with the World Bank serving as its trustee.
Photos
Related Stories
- China makes remarkable progress in biodiversity conservation through sustained efforts
- Interview: Biodiversity-rich South Africa, China have a lot to share in this sector: conservationist
- More than 10 endangered plants discovered in east China
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
- Endangered Yangtze finless porpoises spotted in Yichang, Hubei Province
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.