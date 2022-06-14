Home>>
Rare black storks visit Juma river in Hebei
(Ecns.cn) 08:28, June 14, 2022
Black storks look for food in Juma river, Laiyuan county, north China's Hebei Province, June 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Haibo)
The black stork is listed as first-class wildlife species under special state protection in China, which makes it as precious as the giant panda.
