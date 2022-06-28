Biodiversity improved in Zhenlai County, China's Jilin

Aerial photo taken on June 20, 2022 shows the Nenjiang Wetland in Zhenlai County, Baicheng City of northeast China's Jilin Province. Located in the west of Jilin Province, Zhenlai County had long troubled by drought, sandstorm and soil salinization. In recent years, Zhenlai County has rolled out ecological projects to restore wetland areas. Since 2017, 703,000 mu (about 46,867 hectares) of wetlands have been restored, and the biodiversity here has been improved. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

