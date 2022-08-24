Chinese premier meets Dutch PM on bilateral ties

Xinhua) 08:52, August 24, 2022

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets virtually with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday met virtually with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Li noted that China and the Netherlands are both open economies and important partners for cooperation.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries. China places high importance on developing relations with the Netherlands, and their heads of state have exchanged congratulatory messages, said Li.

He added that China is ready to work with the Netherlands to make their open and pragmatic partnership for comprehensive cooperation more productive, to deliver greater benefits to people of the two countries.

China is willing to work with the Netherlands to strengthen political mutual trust, harness complementary strengths, unlock cooperation potential and step up dialogue and communication, Li said.

On the basis of mutual respect and equality, China will work with the Netherlands to push forward practical and open cooperation in such areas as economy, trade, transportation, innovation and climate change response, and properly handle differences, he said.

The premier said that China welcomes more quality agricultural products from the Netherlands into the Chinese market. While ensuring effective COVID-19 response, China is ready to increase two-way direct flights to boost the personnel interflow, exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.

Li emphasized that the Netherlands is an important country in Europe, and sound relations and cooperation between China and the Netherlands are conducive to both countries and to the healthy and stable growth of China-Europe relations.

Rutte recognized the special relations between the Netherlands and China and the ever-deepening bilateral friendship.

Rutte said that as the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the Netherlands will work with China to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in such fields as trade, transportation, agriculture and climate change, advance personnel exchanges, enhance dialogue and communication in bilateral and multilateral fields, to push for greater progress in the bilateral relationship.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual interest.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)