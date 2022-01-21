China, Netherlands hold promotional event for Floriade Expo 2022

Guests watch a video presentation for the Floriade Expo 2022 at a promotional event held at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands in Beijing on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

A special promotional event presenting the international horticulture exhibition Floriade Expo 2022 to China was held at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands in Beijing on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, with nearly 70 guests and media representatives attending the event.

The Floriade Expo 2022, scheduled to run from April 14 to October 9, 2022, in Almere, the Netherlands, will be the first A1-level international horticulture exhibition to be held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the theme of "Growing Green Cities," the Floriade Expo 2022 aims to share ideas and develop innovations on a joint basis concerning green, livable and healthier cities of the future.

"The Floriade Expo 2022 provides an important opportunity for horticultural exchanges and cooperation around the world," said Liu Hongwei, the general manager of China CYTS Bestway Expo Management Co., Ltd, which is responsible for operating China's pavilion at the expo.

Two weeks ago, China signed an agreement to participate in the Floriade Expo 2022 with the Netherlands. China will be the largest participant at the expo with its pavilion, the China Bamboo Garden, covering an area of 42,000 square meters. The China Bamboo Garden, featuring harmony and beauty, is designed to demonstrate the aspirations of the Chinese people for better lives and to present the concept of a green environment.

According to Peng Youdong, the vice administrator of China's National Forestry and Grassland Administration, the construction materials for the China Bamboo Garden have already been shipped to the Netherlands and the first batch of personnel will arrive in the Netherlands by the end of this month to begin construction.

"We are delighted that the People's Republic of China is participating in this international horticulture exhibition," said Wim Geerts, the Dutch Ambassador to China. "China's decision to participate is an important step of the participating process for countries all around the world."

"Visitors of the Floriade Expo 2022 will be very impressed with the Chinese pavilion. The design combines traditions and innovation in an absolutely wonderful way," Geerts said.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the Netherlands, and China's participation in the Florida Expo 2022 will "make the anniversary more colorful." According to Geerts, multiple activities, including those in the domain of agriculture and rural development, will be held to celebrate this particular year for both countries.

"China and the Netherlands have worked successfully for decades in horticulture, sharing the same goal and reaching a high level in terms of sustainability and equality," said the Dutch ambassador. "In the future, we also would like to explore cooperation with China in the field of forestry and ecological environment."

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)