China to participate in Floriade Expo 2022

Peng Youdong, the vice administrator of China's National Forestry and Grassland Administration, signs China's participation agreement in Floriade Expo 2022 with Hans Bakker, the CEO of Floriade Expo 2022, via video conference on Thursday afternoon in Beijing. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

China signed an agreement to participate in the international horticulture exhibition Floriade Expo 2022 with the Netherlands at a press conference hosted by China Flower Association (CFA) on Thursday in Beijing.

Under the theme of "Growing Green Cities," Floriade Expo 2022 will be held from April 14 to Oct. 9, 2022, in Almere, Netherlands. Focusing on the change from Garden City to Green City, Floriade Expo 2022 aims to share ideas and develop innovations on a joint basis concerning the livable city of the future.

This will be China's 4th time participating in the Floriade Expo. China’s pavilion at Floriade Expo 2022, the China Bamboo Garden, covers an area of 42,000 square meters, will present a Chinese garden with flowers and bamboo, emphasizing harmony and beauty. The China Bamboo Garden is designed to demonstrate the aspirations of the Chinese people for better lives and to present the concept of a greener environment.

"The China Bamboo Garden not only reflects the beauty of Chinese culture, but it also showcases China's ecological civilization construction with the goal of carbon neutrality, thus contributing to the development of a global green city," said Annemarie Jorritsma, Commissioner-General of Floriade Expo 2022 in a video speech.

As the largest participant at the Floriade Expo, China's participation is a milestone for the event, Jorritsma noted. "China's participation can offer new and additional opportunities for the city of Almere and the Province of Flevoland. Both will enter into new relationships that will broaden and deepen the existing economic relationship with China," she said.

In addition to China's Bamboo Garden, China's participation will also include various Chinese culture events, according to Jiang Zehui, president of the CFA.

"These events will showcase China's latest achievement in the horticultural sector. It will promote global cooperation and exchanges on horticulture and contribute China's wisdom to the global development of green cities," said Jiang.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the Netherlands. China's participation in Floriade Expo 2022 will "be the highlight of the celebration events." According to Agricultural Counsellor of Netherlands Embassy in China, Wouter Verhey, multiple activities will be held in the domain of agriculture and rural development to celebrate the anniversary.

"China and the Netherlands have an open and comprehensive relationship and sense of cooperation in the horticulture sector. China's participation in the Floriade Expo 2022 will further strengthen the exchanges and cooperation between the two countries," said Tan Jian, China's ambassador to the Netherlands, adding that "China's participation, aligning with the concept of 'building a community with a shared future for mankind' will effectively boost sustainable development around the globe."

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)