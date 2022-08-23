Chinese shares close lower Tuesday

Xinhua) 16:48, August 23, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.05 percent to 3,276.22 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.4 percent lower at 12,455.15 points.

Turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1 trillion yuan (about 145.93 billion U.S. dollars), lower than 1.02 trillion yuan on the previous trading day.

Stocks related to the liquor-making and cement sectors suffered losses, while the textile and coal industries were among the biggest gainers.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 0.05 percent to close at 2,780.31 points Tuesday.

