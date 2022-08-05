Home>>
Chinese shares close higher Friday
(Xinhua) 16:45, August 05, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 1.19 percent, at 3,227.03 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.69 percent higher at 12,269.21 points.
Turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at nearly 1 trillion yuan (about 148.36 billion U.S. dollars), up from 894.3 billion yuan on the previous trading day.
Stocks related to semiconductor, chips, domestic software and other sectors led the gains.
The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 1.62 percent to close at 2,683.6 points.
