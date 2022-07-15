Home>>
Chinese shares close lower Friday
(Xinhua) 15:54, July 15, 2022
BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks closed lower on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 1.64 percent, at 3,228.06 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.52 percent lower at 12,411.01 points.
Turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1.09 trillion yuan (about 161.19 billion U.S. dollars), up from 1.03 trillion yuan on the previous trading day.
Stocks related to tourism and auto parts led the gains, while those in the sectors of property development, construction and real estate management were among the biggest losers.
The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 2.08 percent to close at 2,760.50 points.
