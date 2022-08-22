Chinese shares close higher Monday

Xinhua) 16:40, August 22, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.6 percent to 3,277.79 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.19 percent higher at 12,505.68 points.

Turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1.02 trillion yuan (about 149.56 billion U.S. dollars), lower than the level on the previous trading day.

The cotton and satellite navigation sectors were among the biggest gainers, while stocks related to lab-grown diamonds and laser suffered losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 1.64 percent to close at 2,779.02 points Monday.

