Forest fire rages amid extreme heat in Sichuan
A mountain fire rages at Hejiang county of Luzhou city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 23, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
A total of 207 people have been evacuated and no casualties have been reported.
Smokes rise from the forest at Hejiang county of Luzhou city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 23, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
Firefighters battle to contain the forest fire on the mountain at at Hejiang county of Luzhou city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 23, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
