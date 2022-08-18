Water restriction measures imposed in France due to severe drought
A fountain is seen shut down at the Concorde Plaza in Paris, France, Aug. 17, 2022. As France is suffering a severe drought, water restriction measures have been imposed across the country. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
A fountain is seen shut down at the Concorde Plaza in Paris, France, Aug. 17, 2022. As France is suffering a severe drought, water restriction measures have been imposed across the country. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
A bus drives past a fountain shut down at the Concorde Plaza in Paris, France, Aug. 17, 2022. As France is suffering a severe drought, water restriction measures have been imposed across the country. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
People sit by a fountain shut down at the Concorde Plaza in Paris, France, Aug. 17, 2022. As France is suffering a severe drought, water restriction measures have been imposed across the country. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
People walk on the Champ de Mars in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, France, Aug. 17, 2022. As France is suffering a severe drought, water restriction measures have been imposed across the country. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.